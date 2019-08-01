Liverpool must improve 'to have a chance' against City, says Klopp

The European champions qualified for Sunday's season curtain-raiser courtesy of their second-placed finish as City completed an unprecedented domestic treble in 2018-19.

They overcame Olympique Lyonnais 3-1 on Wednesday to end a run of four winless friendlies and Klopp is looking for more with the new season around the corner.

"All round it was a much better performance, but again, I said that will happen," Klopp told his club's official website.

"Now we have three more days to prepare for the City game and then we will see what we can do there.

"I am of course happy, but I know we must play much better to have a chance against City.

"Man City is different to all other games that you play – you have to play a pre-season game against Man City to prepare for Man City and we didn't do that!

"We need to adapt to that, but all good. Today [Wednesday] was, from a physical point of view, very, very important for all the lads, and from a psychological point of view as well.

"We are all human beings and losing football games we never get used to, so I'm really happy that we could change that."