Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a stunning goal along with the winner in a penalty shootout as Arsenal beat Liverpool to lift the Community Shield after the game finished 1-1 at Wembley.

Just 37 days after lifting the Premier League trophy, the Reds made a bright start with Virgil van Dijk having a goal correctly disallowed for off-side and James Milner missing the target with a header from close range.

Aubameyang, who has yet to sign a new deal with the club, then broke the deadlock with a stunning curling finish from the edge of the box for his fifth goal at Wembley this summer.

The Gunners weathered the pressure from Jurgen Klopp's side and came close to doubling their lead with Eddie Nketiah's shot saved by Alisson after a cross from the impressive Bukayo Saka.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Arsenal celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Community Shield final between Arsenal and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on August 29, 2020 in London, England. ( Image credit: Getty Images

Mikel Arteta, who left out Mesut Ozil and Matteo Guendouzi from his squad, saw his side try and shut up shop for long periods of the second half.

The FA Cup winners defended solidly as a unit until the 73rd minute when substitute Takumi Minamino pounced on a loose ball to tuck the ball in from close range.

Arsenal had goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez to thank for making a crucial save late on to block Sadio Mane's shot. Neither side could find a breakthrough and it ended up going to penalties.

In the shootout, the Gunners won 5-4 after converting all five spot-kicks while Rhian Brewster rattled the crossbar with his effort, leaving Aubameyang to score the winning penalty.

TALKING POINT

Arsenal moving in the right direction but need Aubameyang to sign a new deal.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker scored a memorable goal to add to his Wembley collection and had the final say in the shootout. But he was non-committal about his future in the post-match interview which will be a concern for Arsenal fans with more than a month left until the transfer window shuts. He is clearly a man for the big occasion and perhaps is biding his time to see what business the Gunners do during the window.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates winning the Community Shield Image credit: Getty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH

Ainsley Maitland-Niles (Arsenal): The 23-year-old put in a shift over the 90 minutes with his link up play in attack and defensive workload and tracking back. It could be his last game for the club with Wolves strongly linked with the midfielder. He capped off his display with a brilliant penalty in the shootout.

PLAYER RATINGS

ARSENAL: Martinez 8, Bellerin 6, Luiz 6, Holding 6, Tierney 8, Maitland-Niles 9, Elneny 6, Xhaka 5, Saka 8, Nketiah 6, Aubameyang 8. Subs: Soares 5, Nelson n/a, Willock n/a, Kolasinac n/a.

LIVERPOOL: Alisson 6, Williams 4, Gomez 5, van Dijk 7, Robertson 8, Fabinho 5, Milner 6, Wijnaldum 5, Mane 6, Salah 4, Firmino 5. Subs: Keita 5, Minamino 7, Jones n/a, Brewster n/a.

KEY MOMENTS

7' - DISALLOWED GOAL! Luiz fouls Wijnaldum in the Arsenal half. Robertson with a brilliant ball in and van Dijk pokes it in but is flagged off-side.

12' - GOAL FOR ARSENAL! Aubameyang cuts inside and curls a brilliant shot from the edge of the box into the corner. Quality finish.

18' -GOOD SAVE! Gomez makes a mistake, Xhaka finds Saka who cuts it back to Nketiah whose tame shot from close range is palmed away by Alisson for a corner. Saka's corner is gathered by the Brazil keeper.

51' - CLOSE! Firmino runs towards the box, cuts inside and curls it narrowly wide from distance. Decent hit.

73' - GOAL FOR LIVERPOOL! The ball pings around in the box, it falls into the path of Minamino from Salah's pass and he tucks it away from close range.

Takumi Minamino of Liverpool celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the FA Community Shield final between Arsenal and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on August 29, 2020 in London, England. Image credit: Getty Images

KEY STATS

Aubameyang's five goals at Wembley this summer have come in the space of 42 days.

Takumi Minamino is the first player to score his first ever goal for the Reds at Wembley.

Liverpool have not won the Community Shield since beating Chelsea 2-1 in 2006.

