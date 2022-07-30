Liverpool v Manchester City live - Premier League champions face FA Cup winners in Community Shield
FA Community Shield / Matchday 1
King Power Stadium / 30.07.2022
Live
14'
Liverpool
ROBERTSON POPS UP
A long ball to the back post from Alexander-Arnold, and Robertson nods well wide against the side-netting.
11'
TACTICALLY FASCINATING
It's 0-0.
8'
Manchester City
SIDE NETTING #2
De Bruyne seizes on a loose ball, skips past Van Dijk - almost - but the ball comes off the defender's toes to earn a corner on the left.
3'
SIDE NETTING
Salah - who may have slightly frosted tips - is picked out on the ring, jinks past Cancelo, and lashes a shot against the side netting.
3'
Liverpool
SALAH ATTACKS
He pulls the ball back to Henderson, who picks out Diaz, and he spins towards goal and earns a throw-in near the corner with a blocked shot.
1'
OFF WE GO
Goalless so far. Boring.
16:59
NATIONAL ANTHEM INCOMING
In the words of 'J' from 5ive: Everybody get up.
16:50
Liverpool
Alisson not picked
Meaning Adrian, a fairly dodgy 'keeper at times, starts for Liverpool. Otherwise the teams are largely at their strongest.
16:45
MAN CITY XI
16:40
Liverpool
LIVERPOOL XI
16:35
Hello and welcome
We'll have live coverage of the Community Shield when it marks the start of the new season, with kick-off in around half an hour.