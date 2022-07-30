Liverpool won the Community Shield after a 3-1 win against Manchester City on Saturday evening thanks to late goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

The win came at Leicester’s King Power Stadium ahead of Sunday’s Euro 2022 final between England and Germany.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was on hand to finish off a smart move midway through the first half for Liverpool, who left new signing Nunez on the bench.

For City, Erling Haaland started up top but he was frustrated early on, with his City colleagues off the pace, missing a couple of decent chances.

In the second half, Nunez was introduced and almost scored from a one-on-one only for Ederson to make a brave save with his face.

Another debutant, Julian Alvarez also came on in the second half and grabbed a 73rd minute equaliser as he followed up a rebound that was allowed on VAR review.

A little over 10 minutes later, Salah converted from the spot after Ruben Dias handled in the box from Nunez’s header.

In injury-time, Nunez sealed the win for Liverpool with a diving header from point-blank range to the delight of the Liverpool supporters.

Haaland squandered a glorious chance to pull a goal back in the final seconds, crashing a rebound from two yards out off the crossbar.

TALKING POINT - City are behind Liverpool

It’s just one match, and not even a truly competitive one, but ever since Jose Mourinho’s first tenure with Chelsea it has always been a risk to start slowly in the Premier League. With Darwin Nunez looking hugely physical and positive, and Fabio Carvalho there to add excitement, Jurgen Klopp’s team looked reinvigorated while City looked out of sorts.

It is early yet, and both Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland looked dangerous, but the rest of the City side put out by Pep Guardiola looked alarmingly slow-witted.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Mo Salah (Liverpool)

Sadio Mane left earlier this season and it appears that Roberto Firmino is interesting Juventus. Given Darwin Nunez’s impressive display, it might be that Liverpool have a new front three with Diogo Jota and Salah alongside him. Going by the performance against City though, Salah remains capable of stretching play, assisting and scoring at decisive moments.

PLAYER RATINGS

Liverpool: Adrian 7, Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 6, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 7, Fabinho 6, Henderson 6, Thiago 6, Diaz 7, Salah 8, Firmino 6. Subs: Milner 6, Keita 6, Jones 6, Elliott 6, Nunez 8, Carvalho 6.

Man City: Ederson 6, Walker 6, Dias 6, Ake 6, Cancelo 5, Rodrigo 6, Bernardo 6, De Bruyne 7, Mahrez 6, Haaland 6, Grealish 5. Subs: Gundogan 6, Alvarez 7, Foden 7.

KEY EVENTS

3' - SIDE NETTING - Salah - who may have slightly frosted tips - is picked out on the ring, jinks past Cancelo, and lashes a shot against the side netting.

21' - GOAL! LIVERPOOL 1-0 MANCHESTER CITY - ALEXANDER-ARNOLD SCORES - Diaz brings down the ball on the left, finds Thiago. It's floated out to Salah, who toes it back to the wing-back to whip it past Ederson.

34’ - HAALAND CHANCES - A cross from the left and Haaland is in space to volley, but his leg hoofs the ball up into the air. Minutes before, he struck hard and low at Adrian.

70’ - GOAL? NO! YES! LIVERPOOL 1-1 MAN CITY - ALVAREZ SCORES - Alvarez thinks he has an equaliser. Foden sidefoots at Adrian as he runs onto a clipped ball, it bounces off into the path of Alvarez, but the assistant flags! VAR GIVES IT.

84’ - GOAL! LIVERPOOL 2-1 MAN CITY - SALAH SCORES - He drills in a low effort past Ederson.

90+4’ - GOAL! LIVERPOOL 3-1 MAN CITY - NUNEZ SCORES - Salah flicks the ball out to Robertson on the left who nods down and Nunez stoops to glance his own header into the far corner.

KEY STAT

