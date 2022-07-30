Liverpool - Manchester City
FA Community Shield / Matchday 1
King Power Stadium / 30.07.2022
'Essential for us' - Jurgen Klopp hails Roberto Firmino as 'heart and soul' of Liverpool amid Juventus links
Roberto Firmino's contract expires at the end of the season, and reports in Italy have suggested that Juventus are keen on securing the Brazilian striker's signature as they look to replace Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. While Jurgen Klopp admits that Firmino's long-term future is uncertain, the Liverpool manager insists that the player remains crucial to his side's plans this season.
Lineups
4-3-3
4-3-3
Statistics
Head to head / Last 5 matches
1
Wins
3
Draws
1
Wins
Recent matches
Liverpool
Manchester City
