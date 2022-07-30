Liverpool - Manchester City

FA Community Shield / Matchday 1
King Power Stadium / 30.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/liverpool/teamcenter.shtml
Liverpool
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/manchester-city/teamcenter.shtml
Manchester City
Advertisement
Ad

'Essential for us' - Jurgen Klopp hails Roberto Firmino as 'heart and soul' of Liverpool amid Juventus links

Roberto Firmino's contract expires at the end of the season, and reports in Italy have suggested that Juventus are keen on securing the Brazilian striker's signature as they look to replace Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata. While Jurgen Klopp admits that Firmino's long-term future is uncertain, the Liverpool manager insists that the player remains crucial to his side's plans this season.

Harry Latham Coyle
By
Harry Latham Coyle
Updated 29/07/2022 at 09:04 GMT
Read all

Lineups

Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
4-3-3
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Liverpool logo
Liverpool jersey
Liverpool
Manchester City logo
Manchester City jersey
Manchester City
1

Wins

3

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Liverpool

Manchester City

Advertisement
Ad

Follow the Community Shield live Football match between Liverpool and Manchester City with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 30 July 2022.

Catch the latest Liverpool and Manchester City news and find up to date Community Shield standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.