De Gea came under scrutiny last season following a number of high-profile errors, with Henderson backed to take over after an impressive loan spell at Sheffield United.

Henderson, 23, impressed on his United debut, making a key save in their 3-0 win at Luton Town in the League Cup on Tuesday to strengthen his bid to replace the 29-year-old Spaniard as first-choice in goal.

"He's gone away to Sheffield United and did fantastic in the Championship and the Premier League last year," Fletcher told Sky Sports.

"De Gea has a real challenge on his hands now, he's a genuine contender.

"Henderson wants to be United's number one -- he's got the confidence, he's got the arrogance, he believes in himself. He backs himself and it's going to bring out the best out of De Gea."

United face Brighton & Hove Albion in the league on Saturday. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

