CONCACAF Champions League Fixtures
Feb 17 (OPTA) - CONCACAF Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, February 18 fixtures (CST/GMT) Portmore United v Cruz Azul (1900/0100) León v Los Angeles (2100/0300) Motagua v Atlanta United (2100/0300) Wednesday, February 19 fixtures (CST/GMT) Alianza v Tigres UANL (1900/0100) Deportivo Saprissa v Montreal Impact (1900/0100) Comunicaciones v América (2100/0300) Thursday, February 20 fixtures (CST/GMT) San Carlos v New York City (1900/0100) Olimpia v Seattle Sounders (2100/0300)