CONCACAF Champions League Fixtures
Feb 24 (OPTA) - CONCACAF Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, February 25 fixtures (CST/GMT) Atlanta United v Motagua (1900/0100) Cruz Azul v Portmore United (2100/0300) Wednesday, February 26 fixtures (CST/GMT) New York City v San Carlos (1700/2300) Tigres UANL v Alianza (1900/0100) Montreal Impact v Deportivo Saprissa (1900/0100) América v Comunicaciones (2100/0300) Thursday, February 27 fixtures (CST/GMT) Seattle Sounders v Olimpia (2100/0300) Los Angeles v León (2100/0300)