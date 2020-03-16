CONCACAF Champions League Fixtures
Mar 16 (OPTA) - CONCACAF Champions League fixtures for this week Tuesday, March 17 fixtures (CST/GMT) Olimpia v Montreal Impact (1900/0000)-postponed Tigres UANL v New York City (2100/0200)-postponed Wednesday, March 18 fixtures (CST/GMT) Atlanta United v América (1915/0015)-postponed Cruz Azul v Los Angeles (2130/0230)-postponed
