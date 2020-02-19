CONCACAF Champions League Results
Feb 19 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday (start times are CST) 8th Finals -------------------------------------------------------- Portmore United (0) 1 Cruz Azul (0) 2 ....
aggregate: 1-2 Cruz Azul win León v Los Angeles (21:00) Motagua v Atlanta United (21:00) Wednesday, February 19 fixtures (CST/GMT) Alianza v Tigres UANL (1900/0100) Deportivo Saprissa v Montreal Impact (1900/0100) Comunicaciones v América (2100/0300) Thursday, February 20 fixtures (CST/GMT) San Carlos v New York City (1900/0100) Olimpia v Seattle Sounders (2100/0300)