CONCACAF Champions League Results
Feb 26 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the CONCACAF Champions League on Tuesday (start times are CST) 8th Finals -------------------------------------------------------- Atlanta United (1) 3 Motagua (0) 0 ....
aggregate: 4-1 Atlanta United win Cruz Azul v Portmore United (21:15) Wednesday, February 26 fixtures (CST/GMT) New York City v San Carlos (1700/2300) Tigres UANL v Alianza (1900/0100) Montreal Impact v Deportivo Saprissa (1900/0100) América v Comunicaciones (2100/0300) Thursday, February 27 fixtures (CST/GMT) Seattle Sounders v Olimpia (2100/0300) Los Angeles v León (2100/0300)