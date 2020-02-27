CONCACAF Champions League Results
Feb 27 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CST) 8th Finals ------------------------------------------------------------ New York City (1) 1 San Carlos (0) 0 ....
aggregate: 6-3 New York City win Tigres UANL v Alianza (19:00) Montreal Impact v Deportivo Saprissa (19:00) América v Comunicaciones (21:00) Thursday, February 27 fixtures (CST/GMT) Seattle Sounders v Olimpia (2100/0300) Los Angeles v León (2100/0300)