CONCACAF Champions League Results

CONCACAF Champions League Results
By Reuters

42 minutes agoUpdated 41 minutes ago

Feb 28 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday (start times are CST) 8th Finals -------------------------------------------------- Seattle Sounders v Olimpia in play Los Angeles (1) 3 León (0) 0 ....

aggregate: 3-2 Los Angeles win

On the same topic