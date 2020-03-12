CONCACAF Champions League Results
Mar 12 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday (start times are CST) Quarter-finals ------------------------------------------ Los Angeles v Cruz Azul postponed Tuesday, March 17 fixtures (CST/GMT) Olimpia v Montreal Impact (1900/0000) Tigres UANL v New York City (2100/0200)
