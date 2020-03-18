CONCACAF Champions League Results

By Reuters

44 minutes agoUpdated 41 minutes ago

Mar 18 (OPTA) - Results and fixtures for the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday (start times are CST) Quarter-finals ----------------------------------------------- Atlanta United v América postponed Cruz Azul v Los Angeles postponed

