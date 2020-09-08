FIFA said it had taken the decision jointly with the CONCACAF confederation after deciding that the international dates in October and November were too early for play to restart.

"Many parts of the region continue to have very challenging public health situations, and that has been a key factor in this decision," said FIFA in a statement.

Football Aberdeen, Celtic games to host 300 fans each in pilot scheme AN HOUR AGO

"Additionally, several countries across the confederation have travel restrictions and quarantine requirements, which would make international football involving 30 national teams extremely difficult." (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

Transfers Transfer news LIVE - Coutinho staying at Barcelona, Leeds want PSG's Draxler AN HOUR AGO