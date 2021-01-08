FIFA will trial concussion substitutes at next month's Club World Cup in Qatar, football's world governing body said on Friday.
The decision comes after the game's rule-making body IFAB gave the go-ahead to additional trials last month.
The trial at the Club World Cup, which will be held from February 1-11, will allow one permanent concussion replacement in cases of head injury, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made already.
FIFA said teams participating in the Club World Cup are also permitted to make up to five substitutions per game rather than three -- a rule brought in to protect player welfare amid Covid-19 related fixture congestion.
However, teams will only have three opportunities to make changes during the game and also at half-time.
