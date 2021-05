Football

'Congrats to the best manager in the world' - Jurgen Klopp to Pep Guardiola after Man City title

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed he text his Pep Guardiola and Ilkay Gundogan to congratulate the pair after Manchester City were confirmed as Premier League champions on Tuesday. "I texted Pep last night, already texted Ilkay (Gundogan) obviously. Really, well done. A very difficult year for the whole world, for all football teams as well."

