Football

CONMEBOL, Colombia complain to FIFA about 2023 World Cup bid report

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
31 minutes ago | Updated 29 minutes ago

June 18 (Reuters) - Colombia's soccer chief and the head of South American football confederation CONMEBOL have written to FIFA complaining of "erroneous and discriminatory conclusions" in the assessment of the country's bid to host the 2023 Women's World Cup.

The Colombian proposal to bring the tournament to South America for the first time received the lowest score in an evaluation of three bids to host the tournament carried out by world soccer's governing body ahead of next Friday's vote.

The joint bid from Australia and New Zealand was rated 4.1 out of five in the report, Japan was adjudged worthy of a 3.9 score but Colombia only 2.8.

Football

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-La Liga television audiences soar 48% in first week back

AN HOUR AGO

A letter to the members of FIFA's ruling council signed by CONMEBOL President Alejandro Dominguez and Ramon Jesurun, who heads up the Colombian Football Federation (CFC), said the report lacked credible sources to support its conclusions.

"In the document, FIFA's administration draws some erroneous and discriminatory conclusions on three aspects of vital importance for the score of our candidacy," read the letter.

As well as complaints about the accuracy of entries about medical services, doping and commercial aspects of the bid, the letter objected to two references to terrorism.

"The 'terrorism' alluded to with regrettable lightness by the technical report has not existed for a long time," it read.

"Colombia today, lives in a time of stability and social peace, fruits of the efforts and maturity of its people.

"It denotes ignorance in relation to Colombia's situation, and a lack of interest in carrying out, at least, minimal research of the situation in which this country finds itself currently."

Another "affirmation" the letter deemed "offensive" was that patients with serious conditions would have to be evacuated to other countries because emergency services in Colombian hospitals do not conform with international sanitary standards.

"The best hospitals in Bogota, Medellin and Cali are among the most advanced in South America, according to the prestigious ranking of America Economia," read the letter.

"Moreover, they are recognized for receiving serious cases from abroad."

FIFA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the points raised in the letter. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney and Paulina Duran, editing by Richard Pullin)

Football

Speaking about social issues more normal for players now: Rashford

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Quick turnaround leaves Arteta scrambling for injury cover

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

EXCLUSIVE-Soccer-La Liga television audiences soar 48% in first week back

AN HOUR AGO
Football

Speaking about social issues more normal for players now: Rashford

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Quick turnaround leaves Arteta scrambling for injury cover

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Fox Sports 'reviewing' content as A-League waits on deal

3 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Eliteserien

Stunning volleys and shocking misses: The good and bad from the Eliteserien

00:01:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
Premier League

Marcus Rashford after successful campaign to continue free meal scheme: ‘It's a proud moment’

00:00:57
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Eliteserien

Zlatan Ibrahimovic or Even Østensen? Viking forward scores incredible acrobatic effort

00:00:34
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Carlo Ancelotti wants Thiago Silva at Everton plus one more PSG player - Euro Papers

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:37
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

15/06/2020 AT 11:21
Play Icon
Formula 1

Hamilton surprised McLaren didn't split sooner

16/09/2017 AT 09:12
Formula 1

Toro Rosso negotiates three-year Honda deal

14/09/2017 AT 10:52
Motorcycling

Smith won't need further surgery on injury

15/06/2017 AT 13:41
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

14/06/2020 AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

14/06/2020 AT 18:03
Play Icon
Play Icon
St. Moritz

'Unbelievable skiing!' - Goggia takes dramatic Super-G victory

14/12/2019 AT 10:05
Play Icon
Malaysian Grand Prix

Pirelli goes softer with Malaysian GP tyres

15/06/2017 AT 10:51
Wimbledon

Can Nadal challenge for a third Wimbledon title?

13/06/2017 AT 14:30
Football

Spurs are on the way to Wembley... but they're carrying Chelsea on their coattails

27/03/2017 AT 09:04
View more

What's On

Previous articleEXCLUSIVE-Soccer-La Liga television audiences soar 48% in first week back
Next articleKvitova hopes for 'easy' U.S. Open decision