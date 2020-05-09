Conmebol unhappy with FIFA over five substitutes change

May 9 (Reuters) - FIFA's decision to temporarily allow up to five substitutions per match to help cope with potential fixture congestion was met coolly in South America on Friday.

"This change has taken us by surprise, it was not made in consultation with our confederation," Alejandro Dominguez, president of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), said on twitter.

Earlier on Friday, football's governing body announced teams will be allowed up to five substitutions per match, instead of the usual three, as a temporary measure to help cope with fixture congestion as play resumes in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

The change in the rules will be allowed in all competitions which are due to finish by the end of this year and it will be up to individual competition organisers whether to implement it, FIFA said.

Dominguez said CONMEBOL would call a panel of experts together to analyse the decision "to decide whether it is convenient adopting it in South American tournaments" such as the Copa Libertadores. (Writing by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

