Conte says he is committed to three-year project with Inter

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte is committed to a three-year project with the club, he said on Monday, two days after his highly critical and typically outspoken outburst raised questions over his future with the Serie A outfit.

Conte, in his first season in charge, led Inter to a second-placed finish, their best performance for nine years, but then publicly slammed his employers immediately after Saturday's 2-0 win at Atalanta.

He said the club had failed to back him and his players in the face of heavy criticism and that his efforts had not been recognised.

However, on Monday, he appeared to soften his stance, telling the ANSA news agency: "I am committed to a three-year project with Inter and, as I always have done in my life, I will work hard and fight with all my strength and everything in my power to make it a winning project."

Inter's season is still not over as they are involved in the Europa League and face Spanish side Getafe in a single leg last 16 tie on Wednesday. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

