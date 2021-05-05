Conte led Inter to their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday with four games to spare, before Mourinho was surprisingly announced as Roma's new coach from next season two days later.

There is a long-standing history of animosity between the pair, who exchanged barbs in the Premier League while Conte was in charge of Chelsea and Mourinho was at Manchester United from 2016 to 2018.

"This is great news, I wish him all the best – apart from when he plays against Inter," Conte told Italia 1.

Football Fonseca says it was time to leave Roma, backs Mourinho to succeed AN HOUR AGO

"There is respect between us. But when you are in competition, the Latin saying applies: 'mors tua vita mea' (your death, my life)."

Eurosport's View

"Fonseca did a great job rebuilding Roma after the failed Monchi experiment but they are lagging behind the rest of Serie A. With four games to go they are 27 points behind new champions Inter Milan. They are 14 points off Milan in the Champions League spots and perhaps worst of all, nine points behind arch-rivals Lazio.

"The club of Francesco Totti and Daniele De Rossi is not just the romantic runner-up, they are no longer in the conversation."

Premier League Solskjaer: Glazers have personally apologised to me 4 HOURS AGO