Conte 'trying to help Kane become better'; talks about Bentancur and Kulusevski

Tottenham Hotspur head coach, Antonio Conte, talked on Friday about the development of Harry Kane under his guidance at the North London club and said that new signings Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski are capable of performing well in the Premier League.

00:01:39, 24 minutes ago