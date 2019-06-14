Brazil will be without their talisman Neymar, but Tite's side are still expected to live up to their favourites' tag without the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

After Cristiano Ronaldo lifted the UEFA Nations League with Portugal, there is added pressure on Lionel Messi ending his trophy drought at international level.

And with Qatar and Japan the invited guests, there is a different feel to this year's tournament, which promises to be an intriguing spectacle.

The Maracana Stadium will host the final of the 2019 Copa AmericaPA Sport

Where and when is it taking place?

The tournament runs from June 14 to July 7 with 26 matches played across three four-team groups and a knockout stage.

Brazil have won all the four previous occasions they have hosted the Copa America (in 1919, 1922, 1949, 1989) so they are understandably favourites to lift an eighth title.

The Maracana Stadium will host the final on July 7 - and fixtures will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Port Alegre and Salvador.

Chile were crowned Copa America champions in 2016Getty Images

The Groups - and how it works

The Selecao open the tournament on home soil against Bolivia - Peru and Venezuela are their other opponents in Group A, with the hosts aiming to plot safe passage all the way through to the final at the Maracana in Rio.

In Group B, the two top seeds - Argentina and Colombia - face-off in the opening round, which is likely to determine who finishes top, with Paraguay and Qatar looking to cause an upset.

Luis Suarez's Uruguay are the most successful team in Copa America history with 15 titles - and Group C is comprised of Oscar Tabarez's team alongside Ecuador, Japan and Chile.

The top two from each group advance to the quarter-finals, alongside the two best third-placed teams based on: 1) Points 2) Goal difference 3) Goals scored 4) Drawing of lots

Group A Group B Group C Brazil Argentina Uruguay Bolivia Colombia Ecuador Venezuela Paraguay Japan Peru Qatar Chile

Group Fixtures (BST kick-off times)

Saturday 15 June

Brazil v Bolivia (Group A, 01:30), Venezuela v Peru (A, 20:00), Argentina v Colombia (B, 23:00)

Sunday 16 June

Paraguay v Qatar (B, 20:00), Uruguay v Ecuador (C, 23:00)

Tuesday 18 June

Bolivia v Peru (A, 22:30), Japan v Chile (C, 00:00)

Wednesday 19 June

Brazil v Venezuela (A, 01:30), Colombia v Qatar (B, 22:30)

Thursday 20 June

Argentina v Paraguay (B, 01:30)

Friday 21 June

Uruguay v Japan (C, 00:00)

Saturday 22 June

Bolivia v Venezuela (A, 20:00), Peru v Brazil (A, 20:00), Ecuador v Chile (C, 00:00)

Sunday 23 June

Colombia v Paraguay (B, 20:00), Qatar v Argentina (B, 20:00)

Tuesday 25 June

Chile v Uruguay (C, 00:00), Ecuador v Japan (C, 00:00)

Who is most likely to challenge Brazil?

An ankle injury means Neymar misses out on taking partEurosport

An expectant host nation is targeting victory in the South American showpiece event for the first time since 2007.

But while Brazil have been victorious in every tournament they have hosted, they have only won the Copa America eight times in their history.

Compare that to the 14 won by their great rivals Argentina and it proves their pedigree is not quite what many would expect. They have struggled in recent years and have not lifted the trophy since 1993.

For this group of Uruguay players, this has been viewed by some as a last chance saloon. The winners of Group C will face one of the third-placed teams before a potential semi-final date with Argentina in Porto Alegre.

Meanwhile, Chile have been the team to beat in recent years, following up their maiden Copa America title in 2015 by defending the crown in its centenary year.

Who else is competing?

Shinji Okazaki is part of Japan's Copa America squadGetty Images

Leicester striker Shinji Okazaki has been named in the Japan squad for the tournament.

Since 1993, CONMEBOL – the governing body of South American football – has invited two teams from different associations to boost numbers in the finals.

Japan return for a second time having been knocked out of the group stage in 1999, while Qatar will make their debut this year.

Mexico have been invited to all previous editions since 1993 but are not participating this time around, while Australia are scheduled to enter for the first time at the 2020 event.

Japan will hope to mark their maiden Copa appearance by upsetting Uruguay, Ecuador and holders Chile in Group C, while Qatar will take on Argentina, Colombia and Paraguay in Group B.

Can Messi finally lead Argentina to glory?

Argentina’s Lionel Messi will be aiming to lift the Copa America trophy for the first timePA Sport

With Neymar absent for Brazil after suffering an ankle injury in a friendly against Qatar, the tournament has been denied his highly-anticipated showdown with Messi.

The PSG forward would no doubt have courted plenty of attention considering his status in his homeland and the fact he is facing serious rape allegations off the pitch.

Argentina captain Messi has famously never been able to replicate his sensational club form with Barcelona on the international scene.

The 31-year-old has more than 20 major honours in Spain but only holds an Olympic gold medal and an Under-20 World Cup win when it comes to his Argentina trophy collection.

Messi meanders past the Copa América trophy after picking up his loser's medalImago

Winning the world's oldest continental football competition is of course a big achievement in itself, but the champions will view coming out on top at the Maracana as a springboard ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

For Messi, even participating in Brazil this summer seemed a distant possibility when he opted to sit out Argentina's friendlies in the aftermath of Russia 2018.

After being knocked out at the round-of-16 stage by eventual winners France, caretaker-coach Lionel Scaloni has revamped the squad. Defensive issues remain while goalkeeper Sergio Romero was left out of the 23-man squad.

Only eight players remain from Argentina's World Cup squad, but the familiar front three of Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria are capable of winning the tournament on their own.

Who else could win the Golden Boot?

Alexis Sanchez kisses the trophy after winning the championship in 2016Reuters

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez has struggled for form at Manchester United - and he may view this as the perfect stage upon which to remind the world of his talent.

In the light of Neymar’s absence, Everton forward Richarlison will be looking to seize his moment to shine. The 22-year-old has scored five goals from his 10 senior caps and has been in great form for his country over the last season.

Elsewhere, Udinese's Argentina winger Rodrigo De Paul will hope to be given the opportunity to make an impression – as will fellow Serie A man Duvan Zapata.

The Colombia striker hit 23 league goals for Atalanta last season and is the pretender to Radamel Falcao’s international crown

Golden Boot winner - selected odds:

Lionel Messi – 3/1

Gabriel Jesus – 6/1

Luis Suarez – 15/2

Edinson Cavani – 8/1

Roberto Firmino – 9/1

Lautaro Martinez – 10/1

Sergio Aguero – 10/1

Duvan Zapata – 14/1

Richarlison – 14/1

Philippe Coutinho – 16/1

James Rodriguez – 16/1

Leo Messi, James Rodriguez, Luis Suarez, Paolo Guerrero are all gunning for the Golden BootGetty Images

Paolo Guerrero – 16/1

Radamel Falcao – 16/1

Alexis Sanchez – 18/1

Paolo Dybala – 18/1

Angel Di Maria – 22/1

Salomon Rondon – 22/1

Squad lists

Brazil

Brazil are favourites to win the Copa America on home soilGetty Images

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson, Cassio

Defenders: Dani Alves, Fagner, Alex Sandro, Filipe Luis, Thiago Silva, Miranda, Marquinhos, Eder Militao

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fernandinho, Arthur, Allan, Lucas Paqueta, Philippe Coutinho, Willian

Forwards: Everton, David Neres, Richarlison, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Jesus

Bolivia

Bolivian coach Eduardo VillegasGetty Images

Goalkeepers: Carlos Lampe, Ruben Cordano, Javier Rojas

Defenders: Marvin Bejarano, Diego Bejarano, Luis Haquin, Adrian Jusino, Mario Cuellar, Saul Torres, Roberto Fernandez, Jose Mario Carrasco

Midfielders: Alejandro Chumacero, Raul Castro, Erwin Saavedra, Leonel Justiniano, Samuel Galindo, Fernando Saucedo, Diego Wayar, Paul Arano

Forwards: Marcelo Martins, Gilbert Alvarez, Rodrigo Ramallo, Leonardo Vaca

Venezuela

Venezuela's hopes rest on talisman Salomon RondonGetty Images

Goalkeepers: Wuilker Farinez, Rafael Romo, Joel Graterol

Defenders: Roberto Rosales, Mikel Villanueva, Rolf Feltscher, John Chancellor, Yordan Osorio, Ronald Hernandez, Luis Mago

Midfielders: Tomas Rincon, Luis Manuel Seijas, Arquimedes Figuera, Jhon Murillo, Darwin Machis, Junior Moreno, Adalberto Penaranda, Yangel Herrera, Luis Gonzalez, Jefferson Savarino

Forwards: Salomon Rondon, Josef Martinez, Fernando Aristeguieta

Peru

Paolo Guerrero will look to fire Peru to unexpected gloryGetty Images

Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese, Carlos Caceda, Patricio Alvarez

Defenders: Luis Advincula, Carlos Zambrano, Miguel Trauco, Aldo Corzo, Alexander Callens, Miguel Araujo, Anderson Santamaria, Luis Abram

Midfielders: Yoshimar Yotun, Christian Cueva, Edison Flores, Renato Tapia, Christofer Gonzales, Jesus Pretell, Paolo Hurtado

Forwards: Jefferson Farfan, Paolo Guerrero, Andre Carillo, Raul Ruidiaz, Andy Polo

Argentina

Angel Di Maria is part of the Argentina squadGetty Images

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Agustin Marchesin, Esteban Andrada

Defenders: Nicolas Otamendi, Ramiro Funes Mori, Marcos Acuna, Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Renzo Saravia, Juan Foyth

Midfielders: Angel Di Maria, Roberto Pereyra, Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Rodrigo De Paul, Exequiel Palacios, Guido Rodriguez, Ivan Marcone

Forwards: Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero, Paulo Dybala, Lautaro Martinez, Matias Suarez

Colombia

James Rodriguez and Falcao train with ColombiaGetty Images

Goalkeepers: David Ospina, Camilo Vargas, Alvaro Montero

Defenders: Cristian Zapata, Santiago Arias, Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina, William Tesillo, Cristian Borja, Stefan Medina, Jhon Lucumi

Midfielders: Juan Cuadrado, James Rodriguez, Edwin Cardona, Wilmar Barrios, Mateus Uribe, Jefferson Lerma, Gustavo Cuellar

Forwards: Radamel Falcao, Luis Muriel, Roger Martinez, Duvan Zapata, Luis Diaz

Paraguay

Eduardo Berizzo is Paraguay head coachGetty Images

Goalkeepers: Antony Silva, Roberto Junior Fernandez, Alfredo Aguilar

Defenders: Gustavo Gomez, Ivan Piris, Bruno Valdez, Junior Alonso, Fabian Balbuena, Juan Escobar, Santiago Arzamendia, Ivan Torres

Midfielders: Oscar Romero, Richard Ortiz, Rodrigo Rojas, Miguel Almiron, Celso Ortiz, Matias Rojas

Forwards: Oscar Cardozo, Hernan Perez, Derlis Gonzalez, Federico Santander, Cecilio Dominguez, Juan Iturbe

Qatar

Qatar are taking part in this year's Copa AmericaGetty Images

Goalkeepers: Saad Al Sheeb, Youssef Hassan, Mohammed Al Bakri

Defenders: Tareq Salman, Abdulkarim Hassam, Hamed Ismael, , Tameem Al-Muhaza, Assim Madebo, Salem Alhajri, Ahmed Fathy, Pedro Correira, Al Mahdi Ali, Bassam Husham

Midfielders: Boualem Khoukhi, Karim Boudiaf, Ali Afif, Abdulaziz Hatim, Abdullah Abdul Salam

Forwards: Akram Afif, Hassan Al Haydos, Almoez Ali, Ahmed Al Aaeldin, Ahmed Moein, Abdulaziz Al Ansari

Uruguay

Uruguay are aiming for a 16th Copa America titleGetty Images

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera, Martin Silva, Martin Campana

Defenders: Diego Godin, Jose Maria Gimenez, Sebastian Coates, Martin Caceres, Marcelo Sarrachi

Midfielders: Giovanni Gonzalez, Diego Laxalt, Lucas Torreira, Matias Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Nahitan Nandez, Federico Valverde, Nicolas Lodeiro, Giorgian De Arrascaeta, Gaston Pereiro

Forward: Edinson Cavani, Cristhian Stuani, Maximiliano Gomez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Luis Suarez

Ecuador

Can Antonio Valencia rediscover his form for Ecuador?Getty Images

Goalkeepers: Alexander Dominguez, Pedro Ortiz, Maximo Banguera

Defenders: Arturo Mina, Roberto Arboleda, Pedro Pablo Velasco, Cristian Ramirez, Xavier Arreaga, Jose Quintero, Beder Caicedo, Gabriel Achilier

Midfielders: Romario Ibarra, Renato Ibarra, Carlos Gruezo, Jefferson Intriago, Antonio Valencia, Ayrton Preciado, Jefferson Orejuela, Andres Chicaiza, Jhegson Mendez

Forwards: Carlos Garces, Angel Mena, Enner Valencia

Japan

Japan train ahead of their opening Copa America gameGetty Images

Goalkeepers: Eiji Kawashima, Ryosuke Kojima, Keisuke Osako

Defenders: Naomichi Ueda, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Tomoki Iwata, Ko Itakura, Daiki Sugioka, Teruki Hara, Daiki Suga, Yugo Tatsuta

Midfielders: Yuta Nakayama, Gaku Shibasaki, Shoya Nakajima, Takefusa Kubo, Tatsuya Ito, Koji Miyoshi, Kota Watanabe, Hiroki Abe, Taishi Matsumoto

Forwards: Shinji Okazaki, Daizen Maeda, Ayase Ueda

Chile

Arturo Vidal will look to inspire ChileGetty Images

Goalkeepers: Gabriel Arias, Brayan Cortes, Yerko Urra

Defenders: Gary Medel, Gonzalo Jara, Mauricio Isla, Jean Beausejour, Paulo Diaz, Guillermo Maripan, Igor Lichnovsky, Oscar Opazo

Midfielders: Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz, Pedro Pablo Hernandez, Erick Pulgar, Diego Valdes, Esteban Pavez

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez, Eduardo Vargas, Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, Nicolas Castillo, Junior Fernandes, Angelo Sagal

How can I watch?

The tournament will be broadcast live on Premier Sports 1 and 2 in the UK.

Sky and Virgin Media customers can also add the channels to their existing packages for £9.99 per month.