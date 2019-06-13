The two teams from the Asian confederation will join the 10 South American nations in the 2020 tournament, which for the first time will be held jointly in two countries, Colombia and Argentina.

One of the two visiting nations will be drawn in the Colombia-based northern section along with Colombia, Brazil, Venezuela, Ecuador and Peru.

The other will be drawn in the Argentina-based southern section along with Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Bolivia and Chile.

Qatar head coach Felix Sanchez BasGetty Images

Four will qualify from each six-team section for the quarter-finals.

The decision means Qatar, the current Asian champions, will compete in two consecutive Copa Americas.

The 2022 World Cup hosts are already in Brazil to take part in the 2019 version which kicks off on Friday. Copa America officials are worried about dismal ticket sales for the two matches in Belo Horizonte.

Tickets are still widely available for the games in Belo HorizonteGetty Images

Organisers say there have been slow sales for the match between Bolivia and Venezuela on June 22 and the match between Ecuador and Japan on June 24.

Brazilian media have reported that less than 3,000 tickets have been sold for the two matches at the 62,000 capacity Mineirao Stadium.

Organisers would not comment on the figure. However, Saturday's match between Argentina and Colombia in Salvador is sold out.