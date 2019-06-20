Argentina
Finished
0
1
-
1
0
01:30
20/06/19
Estádio Mineirão
Paraguay
Copa América • Group B
Group Stage
  • 2nd Half
  • Argentina
  • Paraguay
  • GonzálezEscobar
    90'
  • De PaulSuarez
    87'
  • AlmirónOrtiz
    86'
  • Otamendi
    83'
  • Tagliafico
    80'
  • SantanderRomero
    72'
  • MartínezDi María
    67'
  • Messi (P)
    57'
  • Piris
    55'
  • 1/2 Time
  • Argentina
  • Paraguay
  • PereyraAgüero
    45'
  • 1st Half
  • Argentina
  • Paraguay
  • Armani
    45'
  • Rojas
    43'
  • Sánchez
    37'
  • Gómez
    32'
avant-match

LIVE
Argentina - Paraguay
Copa América - 20 June 2019

Copa América – Follow the Football match between Argentina and Paraguay live with Eurosport. The match starts at 01:30 on 20 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Lionel Scaloni or Eduardo Berizzo? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Argentina and Paraguay? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Argentina vs Paraguay. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment