Colombia
Finished
0
1
-
0
0
20:00
23/06/19
Itaipava Arena Fonte Nova
Paraguay
    Copa América • Group B
    Group Stage
    • 2nd Half
    • Colombia
    • Paraguay
    • CardonaBarrios
      85'
    • GonzálezRomero
      82'
    • FalcaoZapata
      66'
    • RojasIturbe
      63'
    • CuadradoRodríguez
      58'
    • Arzamendia Duarte
      49'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Colombia
    • Paraguay
    • RojasDomínguez
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Colombia
    • Paraguay
    • Lucumi
      42'
    • Cuéllar
      31'
    • Borja
      29'
    avant-match

    LIVE
    Colombia - Paraguay
    Copa América - 23 June 2019

    Copa América – Follow the Football match between Colombia and Paraguay live with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 23 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
    Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Carlos Queiroz or Eduardo Berizzo? Find out by following our live matchcast.

    Have your say by voting on who will win between Colombia and Paraguay? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
    Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Colombia vs Paraguay. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

        
    30
    Highlights 
     
     Remove

    No comments for this event.

    0 comment