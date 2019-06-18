Japan
    Finished
    0
    0
    -
    4
    0
    00:00
    18/06/19
    Estádio do Morumbi
    Chile
    Copa América • Group C
    Group Stage
    • 2nd Half
    • Japan
    • Chile
    • Opazo
      90'
    • SánchezFernandes
      87'
    • Vargas
      83'
    • Sánchez
      82'
    • FuenzalidaOpazo
      80'
    • UedaOkazaki
      79'
    • VidalHernández
      78'
    • MaedaMiyoshi
      66'
    • NakajimaAbe
      66'
    • Vargas
      54'
    • 1st Half
    • Japan
    • Chile
    • Pulgar
      41'
    • Nakayama
      21'
    • Hara
      19'
