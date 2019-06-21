Uruguay
Finished
0
2
-
2
0
00:00
21/06/19
Arena do Grêmio
Japan
Copa América • Group C
Group Stage
  • 2nd Half
  • Uruguay
  • Japan
  • IwataTatsuta
    88'
  • MiyoshiKubo
    83'
  • Nakajima
    78'
  • LodeiroValverde
    74'
  • AbeUeda
    67'
  • Giménez
    66'
  • NándezDe Arrascaeta
    60'
  • Miyoshi
    59'
  • 1st Half
  • Uruguay
  • Japan
  • Suárez (P)
    32'
  • Ueda
    32'
  • LaxaltGonzález
    28'
  • Miyoshi
    25'
avant-match

LIVE
Uruguay - Japan
Copa América - 21 June 2019

Copa América – Follow the Football match between Uruguay and Japan live with Eurosport. The match starts at 00:00 on 21 June 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Óscar Tabárez or Hajime Moriyasu? Find out by following our live matchcast.

Have your say by voting on who will win between Uruguay and Japan? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Uruguay vs Japan. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

    
30
Highlights 
 
 Remove

No comments for this event.

0 comment