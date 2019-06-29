Uruguay crash out of Copa to Peru after Suarez misses in shootout

Luis Suarez missed Uruguay's first penalty but every other player converted their spot kicks and Edison Flores sealed Peru's place in the last four by blasting past Fernando Muslera.

Peru will face neighbours Chile in the last four, with tournament hosts Brazil meeting arch rivals Argentina in the other semi-final clash.

Peru's goalkeeper Pedro Gallese (L) celebrates with teammates Edison Flores (C) and Luis Advincula after defeating Uruguay in the penalty shoot-out after tying 0-0 during their Copa America football tournament quarter-final match at the Fonte Nova Arena iGetty Images

Uruguay dominated the play during the game but Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Edinson Cavani and then Suarez all had goals chalked off for offside which were each verified by VAR checks.

They became the third team to lose a quarter-final tie on penalties after Paraguay were beaten by Brazil and Chile beat Colombia.

Players of Uruguay comfort teammate Luis Suarez after losing during a penalty shootout after the Copa America Brazil 2019 quarterfinal match between Uruguay and Peru at Arena Fonte Nova on June 29, 2019 in Salvador, BrazilGetty Images

There is no extra time in Copa America quarter-finals in the event of a draw, although 30 minutes will be added on in the semi-finals and final if necessary.