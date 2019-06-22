Getty Images

WATCH: Firmino showboats with no-look goal against Peru

By Le Buzz

2 hours agoUpdated 30 minutes ago

Le Buzz

When you've won the Champions League a few weeks ago, you're gonna be high on a bit of confidence.

And if you play for an insanely talented Brazil side, that helps too.

1-0 up? Sure, that'll be a boost as well.

So when Roberto Firmino latched on to a sloppy error from the Peru team, it was no surprise he got a bit cocky.

Check it out...

