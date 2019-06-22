Getty Images
WATCH: Firmino showboats with no-look goal against Peru
Le Buzz
When you've won the Champions League a few weeks ago, you're gonna be high on a bit of confidence.
[RELATED: Brazil crush Peru 5-0 to reach Copa America last eight]
And if you play for an insanely talented Brazil side, that helps too.
1-0 up? Sure, that'll be a boost as well.
So when Roberto Firmino latched on to a sloppy error from the Peru team, it was no surprise he got a bit cocky.
Check it out...
0Read and react
Powered by Livefyre
0Read and react