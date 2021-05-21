Colombia has been stripped of co-hosting the Copa America, just three weeks before it is due to start.

Civil unrest towards the country’s president Ivan Duque has forced matches to be taken away, leaving Argentina to stage matches - though it is not clear whether the nation will be given Colombia’s games.

The plan was to break with tradition and split groups in two - with Colombia hosting Group B, featuring Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Venezuela, and Argentina staging all Group A matches involving Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

A Copa Libertadores match between América de Cali and Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro was stopped several times last week when tear gas was used to break up protesters, who were demonstrating against a tax increase which has since been rescinded.

Argentina’s president Alberto Fernandez said earlier this week that the country would be willing to take other matches, but his nation is also dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases.

In a statement, CONMEBOL said: “CONMEBOL guarantees the realisation of the 2021 Copa America and in the coming days will inform on the relocation of those games that were to be held in Colombia.”

The tournament is due to be held between June 13 and July 10.

