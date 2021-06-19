Blackburn forward Ben Brereton scored in Chile's 1-0 win over Bolivia in their Copa America Group B clash on Friday night in Cuiaba, Brazil.

The striker, who was born in Stoke and played for England at youth level, was called up to the Chile squad for the tournament as his mother was born in Chile. He made his debut off the bench in Chile's opening draw to Argentina on Monday.

And in his first full start for La Roja, the 22-year-old gave Chile the lead in the ninth minute, slotting the ball past Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe.

Brereton also forced Lampe into two other saves in the first half and put in an impressive display overall before being substituted in the 84th minute.

Bolivia were without five players who tested positive for Covid-19, including their talisman striker Marcelo Martin.

Messi gets assist in Argentina win

Argentina registered the first win of their Copa America campaign with a 1-0 victory over Uruguay thanks to Guido Rodriguez's header in the 13th minute.

Rodriguez got on the end of a Lionel Messi cross, nodding it onto the post and into the back of the net beyond goalkeeper Fernando Muslera.

Despite Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani starting up top for Uruguay, Argentina controlled the match and will be seeking victory over Paraguay in their final group game on Monday.

Three points against Paraguay would move Argentina top of Group A and would see them avoid an early knockout meeting with defending champions Brazil.

