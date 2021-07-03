Gabriel Jesus was sent off for a horror challenge as Brazil progressed to the Copa America semi-finals with a 1-0 win over Chile.

With Brazil a goal down following Lucas Paqueta's second-half strike, Jesus sent a high boot into the neck of Chilean defender Eugenio Mena as the two players challenged for the ball.

He was dismissed without hesitation, but Brazil held on for 40 minutes with ten men to reach the final four.

They will play Peru in the next round after the Andean nation beat Paraguay on penalties after a chaotic 3-3 thriller.

Paraguay´s Gustavo Gomez gave his side the lead after 11 minutes but scored an own goal ten minutes later to give Peru an equaliser.

Gianluca Lapadula then gave Peru the lead before Gomez completed the most unique of hat-tricks by receiving a red following his goal and own goal.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Junior Alonso grabbed a leveller for Paraguay. And just as Yoshimar Yotun thought he´d won it for Peru in the 80th minute, a red card for Andre Carillo in the 85th minute was followed by a dramatic late equaliser from Paraguay´s Gabriel Avalos in stoppage time.

Peru sealed a the win on penalties, winning 4-3 in the shootout.