Lionel Messi scored one and set up two more as Argentina won 3-0 against Ecuador to reach the semi-finals.

Messi and co will now face Colombia after they defeated Uruguay 4-2 on penalties, after former Arsenal goalkeeper David Ospina saved two spotkicks in the shootout.

Messi helped open the scoring for his country when he set up Rodrigo de Paul just before half-time, and Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez later in the game.

The 34-year-old, who is currently without a club after his Barcelona contract expired this summer, scored a free kick in injury time when Piero Hincapie fouled Angel di Maria. Hincapie was sent off for the foul.

Speaking after the match, Messi was less concerned by his 76th Argentina goal than the prospect of winning a trophy with his countrymen.

"I've always said that individual prizes are secondary - we're here for something else," he explained.

"We have an objective and we're focused on that.

"It was a hard match. We know how difficult an opponent they can be. The important thing is we've taken another step forward."

'We haven't done anything yet' - Kane after England make semis

Argentina face Colombia at 2am BST on Wednesday, and have not won the tournament since 1993.

Colombia are now installed as their next opponents, and national team coach Reinaldo Rueda praised 32-year-old Ospina, who became the coutnry’s most capped player in his 112th appearance.

"David has always been a leader," Rueda said.

"He's very cerebral when it comes to penalties. That's a big help to our team."

