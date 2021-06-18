Neymar is now nine goals away from Pele’s scoring record for the Brazil national side as they defeated Peru 4-0 at the Copa America.

Alex Sandro gave the home side the lead after 12 minutes when he converted from just six yards out.

Brazil then had to wait until the second half for their remaining three goals, and Neymar scored on 68 minutes to double their advantage.

Copa América Neymar guides Brazil to winning start at Copa America 14/06/2021 AT 08:30

Everton Ribeiro and Richarlison then added one each as Brazil secured a comfortable victory, one that puts them top of Group B with two wins from their first two games. Their first match was a 3-0 win over Venezuela as they began their defence of the Copa.

Neymar now has 68 goals for Brazil - behind Pele on 77 - and he was pleased with the win and his achievement.

"These numbers are nothing compared to the happiness that I get from representing my country and my family," Neymar said after the game.

"It's obviously a great honour for me to be part of the Brazil team's history. To be completely honest, my dream was always to play for Brazil, to wear this shirt. I never imagined I would reach these numbers."

Brazil next play Colombia on June 23, and play their final Group B against Ecuador.

‘No Messi friendship… on the pitch’ – Suarez on facing Argentina in the Copa America

Coupe de France Mbappe magic helps PSG to French Cup triumph 19/05/2021 AT 21:25