Neymar slammed Brazil fans who have said they will support Argentina in the Copa America final because they want Lionel Messi to win his first international trophy.

Several high profile figures in Brazil have publicly switched allegiances ahead of the final on Saturday with Argentina aiming to win their first major trophy since 1993.

Neymar and his team-mates have clearly caught wind of the support for Messi and the Paris Saint-Germain forward hit out at fans not getting behind the Brazil team.

"I am Brazilian with a lot of pride and love," Neymar wrote on his Instagram story.

"My dream was always to be in the Brazil national team and hear the fans singing.

I never attacked, nor will attack [Brazil] if they are competing for something, whether that is in sport, a modelling competition, the Oscars.

"If it's Brazil I am Brazil, and who is Brazilian and does it differently?

He added: "It's fine, I will respect it, but go f*** yourselves."

Messi and Neymar are great friends having player together at Barcelona. Neymar has repeatedly been linked with a return to Barcelona and Messi said after Argentina’s semi-final win he was looking forward to facing his old friend.

Neymar considers Messi the best player he has ever played with, but insisted their friendship was on the line in the Copa America final.

“Messi is, as I've always said, the best player I've ever seen play and he's a great friend, but now we're in a final, we're rivals," he said.

“I want to win and I really want to win this title, which would be my first Copa America.

“Messi has been looking for his first title with the national team for many years, and every time we [Brazil] are not present at the tournament, I cheered for him.

“That's what I've been cheering for in the 2014 World Cup final, when he faced Germany.

“Now Brazil is in the dispute, so our friendship is on the line. The respect between us is still great but only one can win.

“When you're friends with someone, it's hard to forget the friendship you have - but for example when you play video games with a friend, you want to beat him anyway. It'll be the same thing on Saturday.”

