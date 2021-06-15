Lionel Messi scored a brilliant free-kick as Argentina drew 1-1 with Chile in their Group B opener at Copa America on Monday night.

Argentina took the lead 12 minutes before half-time when the Barcelona star curled his 73rd international goal into the top corner, after being fouled just outside the area.

Chile equalised through Eduardo Vargas. Arturo Vidal went down in the box and a penalty was awarded after a VAR review.

The Inter Milan midfielder's spot-kick was tipped onto the bar before Vargas reacted quickest to nod in the rebound.

Before the game, a hologram of Diego Maradona doing keepie-uppies was projected onto the pitch alongside a montage in tribute to the 1986 World Cup winner, who passed away in November last year at the age of 60.

Paraguay beat Bolivia 3-1 to go top of Group B in the other group game on the night.

Two goals from Angel Romero and one from Alejandro Romero Gamarra helped Paraguay to a comfortable victory at Estadio Olimpico Pedro Ludovico.

Erwin Saavedra scored from the spot in the ninth minute for Bolivia before Gamarra equalised shortly after the hour-mark. Romero struck a few minutes later to put Paraguay in front before grabbing his second in the 80th minute to get Los Guaranies off to a flying start.

