Lionel Messi’s rousing speech ahead of Argentina’s Copa America final victory last year has emerged in footage shared on social media.

The Paris Saint-Germain star spoke from the heart about what winning the trophy would mean for Argentina and how the sacrifices have all been worth it, citing the example of goalkeeper Emilio Martinez missing the birth of his child.

He said, with the quotes published in a video by MARCA : “We already know we are, who Brazil are. I won't say more on the matter. I want to thank you all for these past 45 days boys.

“I said it on the day of my birthday, this is a spectacular group, a beautiful group.

"It's been 45 days of hard work in which we haven't complained about the travelling, the food, the hotels, the pitches, nothing.

“45 days without seeing our families. 45 days... El Dibu (Emilio Martinez) became a father and didn't even get to see his new born child, and why? Because of this moment boys.

“We had an objective and we're one step away from achieving it and the best thing about it is it's in our hands.

“So, we're going to go out there and lift the trophy, we're going to take it home to Argentina and enjoy it with our family, friends with everyone that has supported Argentina.

“And I want to finish with this: Coincidences don't exist. This tournament had to be played in Argentina and do you know why? Because God brought it here so we win here in the Maracana for all of us. So let's go out there with confidence, with cool heads, and let's win this trophy. Come on boys!”

Angel Di Maria scored the winner in Rio de Janeiro that night, as Argentina secured their 15th continental triumph and finally gave Messi a taste of success at international level.

He currently has 23 goals and 29 assists across 52 appearances for PSG and added a French league title to his CV in 2021/22.

However, arguably the world’s biggest prize still escapes him, as Messi and his Argentina team-mates prepare for the World Cup.

This will surely be his final chance to secure arguably the most coveted prize in football, and one can only imagine the speech he would deliver should Lionel Scaloni's men reach the final on December 18.

