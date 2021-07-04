Argentina
2nd Half
2
-
0
02:00
04/07/21
Estádio Olímpico Pedro Ludovico
Ecuador
    Copa América • Quarter-final
    Knockout stages
    • 2nd Half
    • Argentina
    • Ecuador
    • Martínez
      84'
    • PreciadoCampana
      83'
    • GonzálezTagliafico
      83'
    • ParedesRodríguez
      71'
    • Lo CelsoDi María
      71'
    • FrancoCaicedo
      70'
    • González
      66'
    • 1/2 Time
    • Argentina
    • Ecuador
    • GruezoEstrada
      45'
    • PalaciosPlata
      45'
    • 1st Half
    • Argentina
    • Ecuador
    • Otamendi
      45'
    • Estupiñán
      44'
    • De Paul
      40'
    • Franco
      31'
    • Preciado
      20'
    avant-match

    Argentina - Ecuador

