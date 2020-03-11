Getty Images

Copa del Rey final postponed due to coronavirus fears - federation spokesman

By Reuters

54 minutes agoUpdated 34 minutes ago

Spain's Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, a spokesman for the national soccer federation (RFEF) said on Wednesday.

The match was due to take place on April 18 at Seville's La Cartuja stadium.

