Lionel Messi bagged a brace and assisted another as Barcelona eased into the Copa del Rey quarter finals with a 5-0 home win over Leganes.

Quique Setien came into this match having suffered defeat to Valencia on Saturday, with the new Barca manager’s methods coming under scrutiny, but this was a stronger performance from the Catalans.

It took them just four minutes to open the scoring, with Antoine Griezmann rolling a shot over the line after some neat build up play between Messi and Nelson Semedo down the right. Clement Lenglet doubled the hosts’ advantage with a flicked header from a corner kick just before the half hour mark.

Antoine Griezmann of Barcelona celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Copa del Rey round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and Leganes at Camp Nou on January 30, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.Getty Images

Messi grabbed his first of the night in the second half, although there was more than a hint of good fortune in the way his shot deflected into the back of the net. Arthur also enjoyed some good luck in adding a fourth, sending the ball into the back of the net despite Ivan Cuellar first making saves from Ansu Fati and Messi.

It was 5-0 with just minutes remaining as Messi rounded the goalkeeper from an Ivan Rakitic through ball and sent a finish into the roof of the net. Barcelona now enter Friday’s draw for the quarter finals of the Copa del Rey.

TALKING POINT - Compromise might be the way forward for Barca in the short term

Until tonight, Barcelona had toiled under new manager Setien, struggling to get past Granada and Ibiza before losing to Valencia. This was a slightly less crude performance from Barca, but it worked a lot better. The Catalans went long a few times and moved the ball much quicker in the final third, even running the channels on occasion. This might not be how Setien wants to play in the long term, but right now it might be what gets the best out of this Barcelona side.

Clement Lenglet of FC Barcelona celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with his teammates during the Copa del Rey Round of 16 match between FC Barcelona and CD Leganes at Camp Nou on January 30, 2020 in Barcelona, SpainGetty Images

MAN OF THE MATCH - Antoine Griezmann (Barcelona)

With Luis Suarez sidelined through injury for the foreseeable future the onus will be on Griezmann over the next few months to lead the line for Barcelona. On this showing, the French forward is only getting better as the season progresses. Griezmann saved Barca in the last round against Ibiza and he was a constant thorn in Leganes’ side here, scoring the opening goal that sent the Catalans on their way.

Antoine GriezmannEurosport

PLAYER RATINGS

Barcelona - Ter Stegen 6, Semedo 7, Pique 5, Lenglet 6, Alba 7, Busquets 6, De Jong 7, Vidal 7, Griezmann 8, Ansu 6, Messi 6. Subs - Arthur 6, Rakitic 6, Firpo 5.

Leganes - Cuellar 6, Silva 6, Mesa 6, Awaziem 5, Tarin 5, Rosales 6, Ruibal 5, Perez 5, Siovas 6, Rodriguez, 6, Braithwaite 7. Subs - Rodrigues 5, Eraso 4, Plomer 4.

KEY MOMENTS

3’ GOAL! Barcelona 1-0 Leganes: There's the breakthrough and it has come early on for Barcelona! It's Griezmann who has grabbed the goal! Messi played Semedo down the right side, the Portuguese right back cut it back for Griezmann and the Frenchman rolled a shot over the line.

10’ GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO... NO! Griezmann has the ball in the back of the net for a second time, but the flag is up for offside! A Vidal shot was saved by Cuellar, Griezmann finished the rebound, but he was off. Not much in it.

28’ GOAL! Barcelona 2-0 Leganes: It's a second Barcelona goal! Messi's corner kick was flicked on by Lenglet, with the French defender finding the back of the net with his header. VAR is being used to have a look at this one, but the officials have decided the goal should stand.

60’ GOAL! Barcelona 3-0 Leganes: That should be Barcelona's place in the Copa del Rey quarter finals secured, with Messi adding his name to the score sheet. However, it was slightly fortunate as Messi's shot comes off Siovas and trickles into the back of the Leganes net.

Copa del Rey - Round of 16 - FC Barcelona v Leganes - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - January 30, 2020 Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their third goal with teammatesReuters

78’ GOAL! Barcelona 4-0 Leganes: There's the fourth goal for Barcelona! Ansu's shot was saved by Cuellar, the stop was then made from Messi, but Arthur arrived on the scene to finish into the Leganes net! The goalkeeper couldn't have done anything more to keep that attack out!

88’ GOAL! Barcelona 5-0 Leganes: It's a fifth for Barcelona and Messi grabs his second of the night! This hasn't been his best display in a Barca shirt and yet the Argentine will finish with a brace. Rakitic plays a ball through for Messi, he rounds the goalkeeper and fires into the back of the net.

KEY STATS

Lionel Messi became the first player in Spanish football history to win 500 matches.

Antoine Griezmann has played more minutes than any other Barcelona player this season and has started 27 of their 30 games so far.