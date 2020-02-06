Alexander Isak and Martin Odegaard inspired Real Sociedad to a famous 4-3 win at the Santiago Bernabeu as Real Madrid crashed out of the Copa del Rey at the quarter-final stage in chaotic fashion.

Zinedine Zidane picked a strong line-up for the match, with Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Vinicius Junior all starting. There were, however, places for Brahim Diaz, James Rodriguez and Alphonse Areola as the Frenchman rotated his squad.

It was through an Areola gaffe that the opening goal came, first parrying an Isak shot from distance before allowing an Odegaard effort from the rebound to squeeze between his legs when he should have made the comfortable save.

Ramos hit the woodwork from a Brahim cross into the middle while Isak had chances at the end of the half to double Real Sociedad’s advantage heading into the break. The Swede couldn’t take them, though.

He did find the net three times at start of the second half, though, although his first was ruled out for offside following a VAR review. There was no debate over Isak’s second and third, though, as Real Sociedad took a 3-0 lead.

Marcelo clawed one back for the hosts, squeezing a strike in at the near post, before Mikel Merino restored La Real’s three-goal lead. Real Madrid scored twice more, through Rodrygo and Nacho Fernandez, to create a grandstand finish, but Sociedad held on, finishing the match with 10 men after the stoppage-time sending-off of Andoni Gorosabel.

The argument that Martin Odegaard should be back in Madrid next season grows stronger and stronger. Odegaard has enjoyed an exceptional season out on loan at Real Sociedad and this performance was just another demonstration of what the Norwegian can offer, scoring the opening goal even if Areola should have done better with it. This performance has only added to the argument that Odegaard should be recalled from his two-year loan for the start of next season. He would certainly improve Zidane’s squad.

Alexander Isak (Real Sociedad). The Swedish striker’s double before the hour mark really hammered home Real Sociedad’s advantage and it was in this period that the away side essentially earned their place in the Copa del Rey semi-finals. Isak has really developed his game on loan at Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund this season and this was arguably his best display for the Basque side. His first goal in particular was a stunner!

Real Madrid - Areola 4, Nacho 5, Militao 5, Ramos 5, Marcelo 5, Valverde 6, Kroos 6, James 5, Brahim 6, Benzema 5, Vinicius 7. Subs - Modric 6, Rodrygo 7, Jovic 5.

Real Sociedad - Remiro 5, Gorosabel 6, Aritz 6, Le Normand 7, Monreal 6, Merino 7, Zubeldia 6, Odegaard 8, Januzaj 5, Isak 8, Oyarzabal 7. Subs - Munoz 6, Barrenetxea 7, Guevara 5.

22’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-1 Real Sociedad: It's the away side who have taken the lead and guess who has grabbed the goal! Odegaard, of course! Isak's shot was saved by Areola and the Norwegian midfielder, on loan from Real Madrid, squeezes the rebound from 20 yards out underneath the goalkeeper! Blunder!

39’ Off the crossbar! Inches away from being an equaliser for Real Madrid! Brahim clipped a cross into the middle for Ramos to attack, but the Real Madrid captain's header comes back off the woodwork!

52’ GOAL RULED OUT! What a goal! La Real are two goals to the good at the Santiago Bernabeu! Odegaard played a sensational pass to get Isak in behind the Real Madrid defence and the Swedish striker tucked a finish past Areola and into the back of the net. But VAR has ruled it out for offside!

54’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-2 Real Sociedad: This one will count! Real Sociedad are two goals to the good! Barrenetxea did well down the left side to get to the byline and cross for Isak with the Swedish striker sending an acrobatic volley into the back of the net! The upset is on!

57’ GOAL! Real Madrid 0-3 Real Sociedad: Real Madrid are going out of the Copa del Rey! It's Isak again who grabs his second goal of the night! La Real looked to have wasted the first chance, but the ball was fed back into Isak and the Swedish striker lashed a finish high into the roof of the net!

60’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-3 Real Sociedad: Is it game on again? Brahim dribbled along the edge of the penalty area and fed the pass out to Marcelo, the Brazilian left back took the shot on early and managed to squeeze his effort in at the near post! Remiro might have done better with that.

69’ GOAL! Real Madrid 1-4 Real Sociedad: That will surely be game over! Isak dragged the ball across the six yard box, picking out Merino and the Real Sociedad man showed great composure to pass his shot into the back of the net. Areola might have got a hand to it, but not enough to keep the ball out.

80’ ANOTHER GOAL RULED OUT! What a howler from Remiro! Vinicius' header should have been easy enough for the Real Sociedad goalkeeper to deal with, but he somehow manages to let it squeeze through his hands and into the back of the net. But VAR rules this one out for offside too!

82’ GOAL! Real Madrid 2-4 Real Sociedad: This game is nuts! Real Madrid have now finally scored a second goal and it's Rodrygo who has found the back of the net for the hosts! This time the goal is allowed to stand but once again there was a lengthy VAR review. Grandstand finish?

93’ GOAL! Real Madrid 3-4 Real Sociedad: What drama at the Santiago Bernabeu! It was a bit of a mess, but Real Madrid have a real chance of levelling this game now! Benzema's cross was headed home by Nacho and Real Sociedad have three minutes to hang on!

96’ SENT OFF! Gorosabel is shown a second yellow card for taking out Vinicius and Real Sociedad will now finish this match with 10 men! Real Madrid are giving this everything they've got!

Four of the 15 goals Real Madrid have conceded at the Santiago Bernabeu this season have been scored by former Real Madrid players (Borja Mayoral, Willian Jose, Pablo Sarabia and Martin Odegaard).

Before tonight Real Madrid had never conceded four goals in one game under Zinedine Zidane.