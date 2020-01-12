LIVE

AD Ceuta - Real Sociedad

Copa del Rey - 12 January 2020

Copa del Rey – Follow the Football match between AD Ceuta and Real Sociedad live with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 12 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between AD Ceuta and Real Sociedad? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for AD Ceuta vs Real Sociedad. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

