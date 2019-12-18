LIVE

Bergantiños FC - Sevilla FC

Copa del Rey - 18 December 2019

Copa del Rey – Follow the Football match between Bergantiños FC and Sevilla FC live with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 18 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Bergantiños FC and Sevilla FC? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Bergantiños FC vs Sevilla FC. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

