LIVE

Mérida AD - CF La Nucía

Copa del Rey - 19 December 2019

Copa del Rey – Follow the Football match between Mérida AD and CF La Nucía live with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 19 December 2019. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Mérida AD and CF La Nucía? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Mérida AD vs CF La Nucía. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

