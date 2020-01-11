LIVE

Rayo Majadahonda - CD Tenerife

Copa del Rey - 11 January 2020

Copa del Rey – Follow the Football match between Rayo Majadahonda and CD Tenerife live with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 11 January 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.





Have your say by voting on who will win between Rayo Majadahonda and CD Tenerife? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.

Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Rayo Majadahonda vs CD Tenerife. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.

