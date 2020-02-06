Share
Real Madrid - Real Sociedad
Copa del Rey - 6 February 2020
Copa del Rey – Follow the Football match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad live with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 6 February 2020. Our live coverage lets you follow all the key moments as they happen.
Who will come out on top in the battle of the managers Zinédine Zidane or Imanol Alguacil? Find out by following our live matchcast.
Have your say by voting on who will win between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad? Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Enjoy some pre-match reading with related articles about these two Football teams.
Head-to-head: see historical stats and visit our detailed profiles for Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad. Get all the latest on Football: fixtures, results and tables.
Highlights
James freekick... over! The Colombian playmaker pulls rank to take the freekick 20 yards out from goal, but it was never likely to beat Remiro. There just wasn't anywhere near enough dip.
There's another booking and this time it's for Le Normand. He'll have to be careful now.
The referee comes over to the touchline to speak to Imanol. The Real Sociedad manager wasn't happy with a challenge made on one of his players. It was a little strong from James.
That was a warning for Real Madrid. They may have enjoyed the better of the opening 20 minutes of this match, but Real Sociedad are a good team and can cause problems.
Januzaj into the box! Isak played the pass in behind for the former Manchester United man to latch on to, but Militao came across to make the crucial block, giving away the corner kick.
PICTURE: Odegaard is at the home of his parent club.
That was nice play between Benzema and Brahim, but when the ball is passed out to Vinicius on the left wing the Brazilian youngster plays a pass into James that is far too strong.
The game is starting to fall into something of a pattern now. It's Real Madrid who are seeing the majority of the ball while Real Sociedad are focusing on hitting out on the counter attack.
It turns out Odegaard actually was shown a yellow card for that foul on Ramos. Missed that at the tme.
Ramos is complaining about a rough tackle from Odegaard. The Norwegian midfielder certainly wasn't taking it easy against the captain of his parent club there! No booking, though.
At the moment it looks like Brahim is out on the right side and Vinicius on the left with Benzema through the middle as expected for Real Madrid. Brahim doesn't usually play so wide!
Benzema shot is saved! The French striker somehow managed to wriggle free of three Real Sociedad defenders inside the box, but his shot is saved by the legs of Remiro at the near post!
Sociedad are in all green tonight!
Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a narrow Derbi win over Atletico Madrid at the weekend. Zidane's side are building momentum after what was a tough start to the season.
Brahim is in the Real Madrid starting lineup for this one tonight. The former Manchester City midfielder has struggled for game time of late and so this is a real opportunity for him.
Shot from James! The Colombian midfielder cut inside off the right and attempted to get the shot away on goal, but he found two Real Sociedad defenders charging him down and the block was made.
The scene at the Santiago Bernabeu tonight!
This is a Real Sociedad team with plenty of talent and quality. We have already mentioned Odegaard, but Isak and Oyarzabal also have the quality to really harm Real Madrid tonight.
Real Sociedad are enjoying a decent season and have become one of the most entertaining teams in Spain to watch. Odegaard in particular is having an exceptional campaign.
Real Madrid's record in the Copa del Rey of late hasn't been the best. Last year they went out to Barcelona and two years ago they suffered humiliation at home to Leganes!
It's an early kick off for this one in the Spanish capital and so it's not exactly full inside the Santiago Bernabeu this evening. A lot of empty blue seats. Is this too early for fans to get to from work?
The match is under way! It's Real Madrid against Real Sociedad in this Copa del Rey quarter final!
Okay, here we go. We are about to get started at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kick off is just moments away.
The two teams are emerging from the tunnel at the Santiago Bernabeu. The famous Real Madrid anthem rings through the air!
Real Madrid come into this match in good form having beaten Atletico Madrid in the Derbi at the weekend.
Not long until kick off at the Santiago Bernabeu. Of all the matches on the slate for this season's Copa del Rey quarter finals this promises to be one of the most compelling. Should be a good one.
It's also a strong lineup from Real Sociedad with Odegaard playing against his parent club. The Norwegian midfielder has been in exceptional form for La Real this season. What a talent.
It's a strong starting lineup from Zidane. He quite clearly wants Real Madrid to at least challenge for the Copa del Rey this season, although there are places for Areola and Brahim!
TEAM NEWS: Real Madrid - Areola, Nacho, Militao, Ramos, Marcelo, Valverde, Kroos, James, Brahim, Benzema, Vinicius. /// Real Sociedad - Remiro, Gorosabel, Aritz, Le Normand, Monreal, Merino, Zubeldia, Odegaard, Januzaj, Isak, Oyarzabal.
Good evening and welcome to Eurosport's LIVE coverage of the Copa del Rey quarter final tie between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. We'll bring you all the action as it happens at the Santiago Bernabeu. Kick off is at 18:00 GMT.