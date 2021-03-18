The delayed 2019/20 Copa del Rey final between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad on April 3 will be played behind closed doors, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It had been hoped that delaying the game, which sees the Basque rivals clash, would allow the return of fans, but the event has come too soon.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported on Wednesday that the RFEF planned to allow the Cartuja Stadium in Seville to operate at 20-25% of its 60,000 capacity.

Liga Llorente and Suarez send Atletico six points clear at top of table 10/03/2021 AT 17:00

However, Spain's Health Minister Carolina Darias said the government would block the move, adding that it was "not opportune" to have fans returning to stadiums so soon.

The RFEF issued a statement on Thursday saying: "The current epidemic, and the established restrictions, where the borders of the Autonomous Community of Andalusia and the Province of Sevilla are closed, means that it is not feasible for fans who don't live in the local area to attend the game.

"This was relayed to both clubs, who said they would accept and back any decision that the RFEF took.

"In particular, the fact that fans from neither side would be able to travel to the game was taken into account.

"Thus, the Andalusian Government's Health Department and the RFEF have come to the agreement that the game will take place behind closed doors at the Cartuja."

There was no mention of whether this season's Copa final, between Barcelona and Athletic, scheduled for April 17 would also be played without fans under the same restrictions.

Copa del Rey Berenguer fires Athletic into second successive Copa final 04/03/2021 AT 23:18