Real Madrid suffered a humiliating exit from the Copa del Rey as the Spanish champions fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of third-tier CD Alcoyano, who finished the match with 10 men.

Zinedine Zidane made wholesale changes to his team after the Spanish Supercopa semi-final defeat to Athletic Club last week, with Andriy Lunin and Victor Chust both handed first-team debuts.

Real struggled to get going for much of the first half, but took the lead on the stroke of half time when Eder Militao got on the end of a dangerous Marcelo delivery into the box to head home.

Vinicius Junior had an excellent chance to put the game beyond doubt, but had his breakaway shot was saved by Jose Juan before Jose Solbes equalised with nine minutes remaining, prodding home at the back post from a corner.

The dismissal of Ramon Lopez in extra-time looked to have given Real Madrid the advantage, but the 10 men of Alcoyano scored a winner when Juanan nipped in at the near post to convert an Ali Diakite cross.

TALKING POINT - Zinedine Zidane’s decision to finally rotate backfired

Real Madrid looked tired in their Supercopa defeat to Athletic Club and so Zidane made the call to rotate his squad for this game. The Frenchman has stayed away from rotation for the most part in recent weeks, instead relying on a core of players he trusts. This performance and result showed why. This was a disastrous evening for Real Madrid.

By full-time, they had Marco Asensio, Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Casemiro and others on the pitch, and yet this is when the match slipped away from them as the Spanish champions lost to a third-tier side reduced to 10 men.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Jose Juan (Alcoyano)

While Real Madrid struggled to find traction in the attacking third, Jose Juan was still called upon several times to make a number of crucial saves. The 41-year-old was imperious throughout. His performance was in stark contrast to that of Lunin at the other end of the pitch, with the Real Madrid debutant shaky in more than a few moments. The goalscorers will get the headlines in the morning, but Alcoyano wouldn’t have won this match without the heroics of their veteran goalkeeper, Juan.

PLAYER RATINGS

Alcoyano: Juan 9, Jordan 7, Primi 6, Raul 5, Carbonell 5, Jony Niguez 6, Juanan 8, Rubio 6, Lopez 5, Jona 6, Daoudi 6.

Subs: Anton 7, Lopez 4, Solbes 7, Juli 5.

Real Madrid: Lunin 4, Odriozola 5, Militao 7, Chust 6, Marcelo 7, Casemiro 6, Valverde 6, Isco 3, Vazquez 5, Vinicius 4, Mariano 4.

Subs: Kroos 5, Hazard 3, Asensio 3, Benzema 4.

KEY MOMENTS

45’ GOAL! Alcoyano 0-1 Real Madrid: A goal right on the stroke of half time! Marcelo curled a wonderful cross into the Alcoyano penalty area from the left side and Militao got on the end of it, guiding a header into the right-hand corner of the opposition net! Real Madrid have the lead!

80’ Vinicius should score! The Brazilian winger is released in on goal, he had plenty of space to spring into, but Juan came miles off his line to make the save with his feet! Keeps Alcoyano in the game!

81’ GOAL! Alcoyano 1-1 Real Madrid: It's an equaliser for the third tier side! Incredible! The flick on was made at the near post and Solbes was on hand at the back post to finish on the bounce with all the Real Madrid defenders drawn to the ball! Incredible! What a moment!

109’ SENT OFF - Ramon Lopez (Alcoyano)! The home side are going to have to play the last 10 minutes with 10 men after Lopez is shown a second yellow card for a late challenge!

115’ GOAL! Alcoyano 2-1 Real Madrid: Can you believe it?! Alcoyano have scored a late goal! 10-men Alcoyano from the third tier are minutes away from beating Real Madrid! Juanan nipped in at the near post and prodded home a cross! The Spanish champions are on the brink here!

KEY STATS

Alcoyano became the first non-La Liga side to knock Real Madrid out of the Copa del Rey since Alcorcon in 2009.

In 20 attempts as a player and a manager, Zinedine Zidane has never won a domestic cup competition at Real Madrid.

